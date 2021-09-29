Bit Digital (BTBT) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bit Digital to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital Competitors 45.74% -42.67% 2.38%

This table compares Bit Digital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million -$1.91 million 113.00 Bit Digital Competitors $4.14 billion $548.61 million 14.97

Bit Digital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.66, indicating that its stock price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s peers have a beta of -0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bit Digital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital Competitors 347 1288 1545 55 2.40

Bit Digital presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.99%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 13.38%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bit Digital peers beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

