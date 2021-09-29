BitBall Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $1.45 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.30 or 1.00111972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00080778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00050980 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001263 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002452 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.