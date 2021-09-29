BitCoal Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $47.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. BitCoal has a market cap of $20,460.08 and approximately $47.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.07 or 0.00559676 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001121 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

