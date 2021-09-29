Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003649 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $279.97 million and $3.35 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000790 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00026086 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022690 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

