BitCore Reaches Market Cap of $3.33 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCore has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $343,001.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,420.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.73 or 0.06865562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00348427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.80 or 0.01160787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00109586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.56 or 0.00561470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.05 or 0.00521599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00305223 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.