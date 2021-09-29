BitDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $364.72 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $364.72 million and $12.34 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00003641 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00065055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00104331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00137191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,197.84 or 0.99835603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.91 or 0.06715920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.62 or 0.00764115 BTC.

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

