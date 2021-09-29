Bitgear Hits Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Bitgear has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $61,167.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 111.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00064874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00101323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00135893 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,108.23 or 1.00345638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.38 or 0.06789382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.48 or 0.00767638 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,596,579 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

