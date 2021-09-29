BitTorrent Tops One Day Trading Volume of $171.32 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $171.32 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00081659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00013359 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006569 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005362 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

