BitTube (TUBE) Market Cap Tops $1.11 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,874.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.78 or 0.00560812 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001118 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 322,761,246 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.