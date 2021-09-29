Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDTX shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 139,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,732. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

