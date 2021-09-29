BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.86% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $642,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHLS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

