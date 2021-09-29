BlackRock Inc. Has $622.71 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,614,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.21% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $622,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

