BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,569,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.90% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $598,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT stock opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.66.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

