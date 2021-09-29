BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,658,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.28% of STAG Industrial worth $623,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

