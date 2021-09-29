BlackRock Inc. Sells 135,369 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,369 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.75% of Watts Water Technologies worth $675,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,517,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 34,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $176.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

