BlackRock Inc. Sells 343,442 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,431,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.89% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $626,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.