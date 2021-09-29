BlackRock Inc. Sells 503,907 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,684,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.65% of Douglas Emmett worth $628,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,983,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,470 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,981,000 after buying an additional 1,444,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,524,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,058,000 after buying an additional 163,659 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,645 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,841 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

