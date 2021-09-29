BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,396,995 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,445,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396,995 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.58% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $642,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,634,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,515 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth $1,424,000. Tobam acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,863,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,870 shares during the period. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 623.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 523,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 450,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

