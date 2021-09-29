Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 304 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.15% of W.W. Grainger worth $33,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $402.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.00 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

