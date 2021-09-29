Blair William & Co. IL Has $20.86 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

NYSE:RTX opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.