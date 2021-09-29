Blair William & Co. IL Has $25.24 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

