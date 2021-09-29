Blair William & Co. IL Has $31.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,056 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $31,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $162.05 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

