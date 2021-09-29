Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,755 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.30% of Americold Realty Trust worth $29,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 97,269 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

