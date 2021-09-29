Blank Wallet Price Hits $0.40 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $927,496.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000974 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00064914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00102824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00136523 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,135.53 or 0.99991900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.15 or 0.06847898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.10 or 0.00773247 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

