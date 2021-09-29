Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

BLND opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

