BlitzPick (XBP) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. BlitzPick has a market cap of $653,019.63 and approximately $2,078.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlitzPick has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000787 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00026486 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00022499 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict



