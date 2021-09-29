BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100,241.21

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a market cap of $100,241.21 and $98.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00120078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00167734 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

