Block-Logic Price Down 13.6% This Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Block-Logic has a market cap of $138,722.09 and approximately $11.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

