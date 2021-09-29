Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002461 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $95,409.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006484 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,078,006 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

