BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.27.

Shares of TSE ARX traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.50. 4,918,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 48.24. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.66 and a 52-week high of C$11.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.98.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

