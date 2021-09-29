BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 7,927 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 181.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Masonite International worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,302,000 after acquiring an additional 179,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $5,762,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.20.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average is $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

