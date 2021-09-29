BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 41,197 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,197 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $108,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $871,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.