BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,357 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.41.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTDR opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

