BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 5,857 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quidel by 13.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Quidel by 55.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after buying an additional 117,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Quidel by 52.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after buying an additional 139,507 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $138.77 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $288.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average is $126.65.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

