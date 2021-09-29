BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 155,132 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 320,070 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

UNVR stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

