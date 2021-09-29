BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,901 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of American Assets Trust worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 530,213 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,717,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAT opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,940 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $376,527.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,941 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

