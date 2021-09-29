BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,258 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,695,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after buying an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $203.84 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.33 and a 12 month high of $215.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

