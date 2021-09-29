Boliden AB (publ)’s (BDNNY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDNNY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DNB Markets raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. 1,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

