Boolberry (BBR) Trading Up 220.2% This Week

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 233% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Boolberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Boolberry has a market cap of $54,860.79 and approximately $3.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Boolberry has traded 220.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Boolberry Profile

BBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

