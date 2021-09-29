Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Shares Down 0.9%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) shares traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.42. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Boral in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Boral alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia, USG Boral, Boral North America, and Unallocated. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.