BoringDAO Price Hits $97.87 on Major Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $9,208.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 54.2% against the dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for about $97.87 or 0.00228309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00055597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00119861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00168148 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,387 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.