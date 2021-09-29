BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Shares Up 0.5%

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 197 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 194.50 ($2.54). 274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.50 ($2.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Company Profile (LON:BP.B)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

