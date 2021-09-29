Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Up 4.7%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.56. 2,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 267,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

BAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braskem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Braskem in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Braskem by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 6.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Braskem in the second quarter valued at about $1,287,000.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

