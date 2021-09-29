Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.17. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 100,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.22.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

