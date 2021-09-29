Brian Edward Davis Sells 806 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $102,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. 155,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. Analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $75,975,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $5,099,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $14,062,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

