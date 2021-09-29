BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBIO. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,314,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 419,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 107,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.74. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

