Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.90. 25,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,558,318. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.80.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $1,043,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,427 shares of company stock worth $64,131,349. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

