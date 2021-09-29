Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.30. 75,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,312,041. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $224.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

