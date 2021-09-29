Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $453.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,871. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.