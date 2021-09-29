Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. MSCI comprises 3.1% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $21,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 68.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in MSCI by 16.0% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $605.00. 2,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $626.46 and its 200-day moving average is $531.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

